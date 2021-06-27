Contrasting China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for China Energy Recovery and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.35%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 22.12 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -11.96

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

