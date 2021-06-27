Analyzing Calix (NYSE:CALX) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Calix alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calix and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 3 0 2.33 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.73%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Volatility & Risk

Calix has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 10.15% 29.40% 18.38% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calix and AST SpaceMobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $541.24 million 5.58 $33.48 million $0.75 64.01 AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Calix beats AST SpaceMobile on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable CSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, a carrier class smart home and business operating system that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and AXOS, an operating system for access networks that allows a service provider to deliver all services on a single, elastic, converged access network that is always on, simple to operate, and quick to deploy. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.