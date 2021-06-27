D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) Plans to Raise $680 Million in July 1st IPO

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) expects to raise $680 million in an IPO on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 56,700,000 shares at a price of $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last year, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading generated $788.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $74.6 million.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Founded in 2000, Hepsiburada has been one of the early pioneers of digitalization of commerce in Turkey and has become a household brand in the country. Our brand, which corresponds to “Everything is Here”, is synonymous with a seamless online shopping experience and benefits from very strong brand awareness, with Hepsiburada scoring 96% for aided brand awareness (with the two closest competitors in Turkey scoring 95% and 92%, respectively), 78% for spontaneous brand awareness (with the two closest competitors in Turkey scoring 74% and 63%, respectively) and 91% for highest preference score (with the two closest competitors in Turkey scoring 89% and 87%, respectively), according to FutureBright Research Brand Health Report in 2020. Additionally, our brand had a market leading Net Promoter Score (“NPS”) of 66 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 according to the company’s internal reporting and has been named Turkey’s favorite e-commerce brand several times by Mediacats’ Lovemark, a survey which aims to reveal the brands consumers value within a given category. Supported by the strength of our brand, we benefit from substantial organic traffic, with approximately 70% of traffic being unpaid traffic, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. “.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading was founded in 2000 and has 2572 employees. The company is located at Ku?tepe Mahallesi Mecidiyeköy Yolu Cadde no: 12 Kule 2 K2 ?i?li 34387 Istanbul, Turkey and can be reached via phone at +90 (0) 212 304 20 00 or on the web at https://www.hepsiburada.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.