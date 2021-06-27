S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.