Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLKLF. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of BLKLF opened at $7.39 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

