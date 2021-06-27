SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.