Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $430.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

