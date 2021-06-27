Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 351.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

