Craig Hallum Trims Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price to $70.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.44% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cohu by 89.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cohu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Cohu by 12.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Cohu by 103.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 234,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,174 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

