Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MANO opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a market capitalization of £99.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

