SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Maxim Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:SLS opened at $13.02 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

