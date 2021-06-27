Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

