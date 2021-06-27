Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

