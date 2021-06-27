NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

