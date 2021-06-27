JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.03 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

