FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

