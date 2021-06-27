XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £284.12 million and a PE ratio of 46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.69. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.18%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.