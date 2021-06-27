UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €95.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €95.00 ($111.76) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.29.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

