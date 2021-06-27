Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

FRA BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

