Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.