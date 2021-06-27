The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

VTC opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,357.15. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a market cap of £671.51 million and a P/E ratio of -125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.