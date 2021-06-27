$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $165.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

