MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -30.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

