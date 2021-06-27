MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.78.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -30.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
