CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$114.56.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$112.41 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.88. The firm has a market cap of C$24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

