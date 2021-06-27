CIBC Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.44.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Empire has a 12 month low of C$32.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

