Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.37.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

