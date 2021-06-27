Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.