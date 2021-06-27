Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $61.17

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.17, but opened at $63.70. Foot Locker shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 15,927 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 158,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

