Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 5910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.