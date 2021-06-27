Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.35

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after buying an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

