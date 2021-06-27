CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,805.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,805 ($49.71) and last traded at GBX 3,784 ($49.44), with a volume of 82879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,688 ($48.18).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,597.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

