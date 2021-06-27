CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,805.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,805 ($49.71) and last traded at GBX 3,784 ($49.44), with a volume of 82879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,688 ($48.18).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,597.18.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.