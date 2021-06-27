eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.61

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 41319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

