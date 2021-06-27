Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $61.17

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.17, but opened at $63.70. Foot Locker shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 15,927 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

