ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.60

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 3974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

