ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.60

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 3974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

