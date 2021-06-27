Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.35

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

