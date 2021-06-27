Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

