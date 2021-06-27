Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AP.UN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.93.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.