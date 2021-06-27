Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.