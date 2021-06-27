LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.