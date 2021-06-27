UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURBY. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BURBY opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

