Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.