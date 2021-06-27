Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

VOW3 stock opened at €215.95 ($254.06) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €223.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

