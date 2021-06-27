Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €91.72. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.