Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE GME opened at $209.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

