Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €900.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €766.40 ($901.65).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €759.20 ($893.18) on Friday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €710.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

