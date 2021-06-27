Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €220.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €187.25 ($220.29).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €176.98. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

