Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €57.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTL. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

