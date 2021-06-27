Wedbush Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PACW opened at $43.10 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,072,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

