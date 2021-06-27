Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) has been assigned a C$1.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE NDA opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Neptune Digital Assets has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$2.22.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

