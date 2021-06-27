CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) fell 3.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.57. 14,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,000,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Specifically, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,158 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $909.44 million, a P/E ratio of -270.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 285,607 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in CarParts.com by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 364,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

